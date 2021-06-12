Gov. Udom scores administration high on 6-year performance

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says his administration has performed above 85 per cent in the last six years.

Emmanuel said this during an interactive session with newsmen while presenting his scorecard in Uyo on Friday.

He said that in spite of the economic and security challenges that confronted the country, his administration had made maximum use of the available resources to provide basic infrastructure to the people.

The governor said that in the last six years, his administration had attracted investors to the state through good road network, and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Emmanuel said that there had been improvement in the area of road infrastructure, education, agriculture, rural development, aviation and healthcare delivery in the state.

He said that the investment opportunities attracted to the state was due to the quality of good leadership, saying that it would be sustained in the next two years.

He, however, said that there were certain economic indices that could not be controlled by anyone, that affected the performance of his administration.

“Apart from economic and security challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the whole world has affected our performance.

“As a governor, you don’t control policies. If you have that limitation, you can’t perform optimally.

“There are a lot of things you will like to do but you don’t get policy support,” Emmanuel said.

The governor, however, acknowledged the fact that serving the people was not an easy task and appealed for more support from Akwa Ibom people to perform better.

He assured the people that everything the government was doing was in the best interest of all the citizens.

Emmanuel reiterated his determination of his administration to ensure that there was adequate power supply across the 31 local government areas of the state by 2022.

The governor called on the Federal Government to liberalise the power sector to allow state governors generate and distribute power to its citizens.

He called on the people to be ready to support government by purchasing their prepaid meters and to settle their bills promptly.

The governor urged the media to support in the development of the state irrespective of the person in power. (NAN)