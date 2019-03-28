Gov. Udom, 25 lawmakers get certificates of return

Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel and his deputy, Moses Ekpo with 25 state House of Assembly members -elect on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) yesterday received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The only member and loyalist to Senator Godswill Akpabio on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Nse Ntuen, whose victory remains in controversy was denied the certificate of return by the electoral umpire.

Ntuen, was one of the five lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join his political godfather, Akpabio when he defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Gov. Emmanuel, who spoke on behalf of other recipients commended the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, INEC personnel, ad hoc staff and the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring credible and peaceful elections.

He also commended the people of the state for their love and for re -electing him for another term, and pledged his loyalty and that of the elected officials to the people, adding that they would not rest but work hard to ensure that the people were not disappointed for voting them.

Emmanuel said he and other elected officials have only one project, which is Akwa Ibom state and the people have risen in togetherness to choose their leader and re -dedicated the victory to God and the people of the state.

“I know a lot of people were scared of the kind of election that will hold in Akwa Ibom state. Election has come and gone and we didn’t lose any INEC staff or corps member.

“I think elections in Akwa Ibom state was one of the most peaceful though there were pockets of problems. If you allow me to score the credibility of the election, I will put it at 90 per cent.

“The election under Mike Igini was the best and one of the credible elections in Akwa Ibom state.

The whole world knows who he is, but the only regret is that most of those who know him have stood to demonize him. I think he is one of the best in the country.

“I want to pledge on behalf of all of us that this is a call to duty. This is not the time of self -aggrandizement or to go and sleep or rest but for God to be glorified,” he stated.

Explaining reasons why no certificate of return was issued to the APC member -elect, Igini stated that reports from collation officers sent to the area stated that election results were signed under duress.

He said as such, the national headquarters of INEC would handle the issue of Essien Udim state constituency, adding that he has completed his job of conducting elections in the state.

Igini maintained that INEC would defend all the decisions and results released in respect of all elections conducted in the state at any level, asserting that “as an umpire, we have been given the opportunity to serve the people and our fatherland in the just concluded general elections and that we have done.”