Gov Tambuwal goes into isolation after COVID-19 contact

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has gone into isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who made this known via his Twitter handle, said he had undergone a COVID-19 test.

“Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor,” the governor tweeted.

Daily Times had reported that the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu went into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The governor and other members of his team would be tested by the Lagos State Biobank today, but would remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.