Gov Sule warns against reprisal attack over killing of MACBAN leaders

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, has warned against retaliation after gunmen killed two leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state.

Daily Times gathered that the Nasarawa State Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, and the MACBAN Chairman of the Toto Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits on Friday at Garaku market, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, on Saturday in Lafia, Sule expressed sadness over the incident, but cautioned against reprisal attack, saying it was capable of worsening the situation.

However, he promised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute the criminal elements that were disturbing the peace in the state.

He called on those breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for development to thrive in the state and urged the families of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God.

Meanwhile, he gave assurances that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the state.