Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has appointed Mr David Ayewa as the new Executive Secretary of the state’s Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board and Mustapha Yahuza-Musa as the new Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, made this known in a statement to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Ahmed explained that Ayewa’s appointment followed the removal of Mr Musa Aloko from the position.

He further said that the dissolution of the Christian and Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards by the state government was to reposition the boards.

The SSG said the governor appointed Rev. Markus Shammah as Chairman, Christian pilgrims governing board and Mustapha Yahuza-Musa was appointed the Chairman, Muslims pilgrims governing board.

He listed other members of the Christian pilgrims welfare board as Grace Mathias Chingon, Jonathan Joseph Jame, Rabo Dakare and Rev. Fr. George Shenge.

Ahmed also listed other members of the Muslims pilgrims welfare board to include Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Madayana, Umar Usman Baba, Idris Mohammed Umar, Alhaji Liman abdullahi Gabas, Ibrahim Bala Moskolo and Alhaji Musa Turaki.

