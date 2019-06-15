Gov. Seyi Makinde’s Heart of Gold

Isaac Oguntoye

While everyone is busy celebrating the most acclaimed free and fair election in the country, the newly elected governor of Oyo state was also putting smile on the face of 35 inmates.

The man who breaks several jinx to emerge the governor is leaving no stone unturned as his love for education knows no bond.

Meanwhile, the governor enjoined residents and citizens of the state to take time off to reflect on the ways by which they could contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

In his words, he said “We recall 26 years ago, how Nigerians of all walks of life spoke in unison and trooped out to participate in the freest and fairest presidential election Nigeria has ever seen.

“It was a sad day as the election was annulled by the military and the man, Abiola, eventually died in detention.

“We take solace, however, in the fact that his determination and dogged fight watered the flowers of democracy.

“We salute the many heroes and heroines, especially the late Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane among others, who paid with their blood in the struggle to give June 12 its deserved recognition.

”May the souls of those that departed in the course of the June 12 struggles continue to rest in peace,” the statement read.