Gov Sani-Bello swears-in 6 new permanent secretaries

Like this: Like Loading...

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has called on the newly sworn in permanent secretaries to see their appointment as an avenue to contribute their own quota towards the development of the State. Governor Sani-Bello gave this charge during the inauguration of six new Permanent Secretaries. The swearing- in ceremony was carried out by Justice Zainab Gaddafi on behalf of the Chief Judge was held at the Government House in Minna. “You have been appointed today not by assent but by your eligibility to hold this post as permanent secretaries so the best you can do is to pray for God’s guidance and protection.” Governor Sani-Bello then urged the new appointees to come on board with the resolution and spirit to make a positive difference in their respective ministries. He added that inculcating the spirit of accountability and responsible conduct should be their watchword as they discharge their duties. “To whom much is given, much is expected so I hope you will serve your respective ministries as expected” He then congratulated them and wished them well as they take up their new responsibilities. The six newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries include Engr. Abubakar Sadiq Balarebe, Ministry of Works, Hajiya, Jummai Idris Muhammad, Ministry of Education, Barr. Adamu Panti, Ministry of Justice. Others are Mal. Baba Wonciko, Economic Affairs, Office of the SSG, Alhaji Isah Bala, Ministry of Information and Strategy and Musa Rogo Ibrahim as Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Office of the SSG.