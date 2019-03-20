Gov. Sani-Bello orders arrest of hard drugs sellers

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has ordered the immediate closure of any shop found engaging in the sale of hard drugs and the prosecution of promoters.

He gave the directive when he played host to members of Niger state Council of Traditional Rulers led by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in his office at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

The governor who expressed concern over the effect the abuse of hard drugs has on the socio-cultural fabric of the state, said his administration would deploy new strategies to address the menace.

He stressed that the fight against drug abuse will require the support of all stakeholders and relevant bodies to work on blocking all supply channels.

“We will consolidate more on addressing security challenges in the state. We will give drug abuse priority because we noticed that most of the criminal activities are carried out under the influence of drugs.

“Having identified hard drugs as a major factor of criminal activities, we have to come up with strategies of blocking all supply channels and also follow up to ensure that black marketing does not flourish as a result of this,” the governor added.

The governor then assured the royal fathers that his administration will continue to work with traditional institution in the state, just as he commended the traditional rulers for the support they have given his administration within the past four years.

“We will continue to uphold the prestige and integrity of our traditional rulers. We cannot afford to relegate our royal fathers position in the society because that will affect us in every aspect,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman, Niger state Council of Traditional Rulers and Etsu Nupe, Alh. Yahaya Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers in the state assured the governor of their support throughout his tenure and promised to continue to work for the peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

The Estu Nupe expressed joy over his victory at the gubernatorial polls and prayed for a successful tenure in office, as well as for peace, growth and development of the state and the country.