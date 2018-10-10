Gov Sani-Bello exonerates self from automatic ticket for NASS members

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has enjoined contestants, their supporters and stakeholders in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the state to remain calm and peaceful.

The Governor distanced himself from the issue of automatic ticket for serving members of the National Assembly, assuring that he will work closely with the party to ensure that the choice of the people prevails.

Governor Sani-Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, assured all stakeholders of peaceful resolution of the outcome of the primaries elections in the state.

He noted that the adoption of direct primaries system in the state was aimed at providing a level playing field for all aspirants, creating opportunities for participation by party members, giving sense of belonging, deepening democracy and instituting a free and fair process.

“When we adopted direct primaries out of the three options in line with the party’s constitution, we were very sure and clear about its benefits to the overall democratic process. This was to enable the people choose candidates of their choice in an open, free and fair manner”.

The governor revealed that they are working with the National Working Committee of the party and other stakeholder to ensure that amicable resolution is reached for the benefit of all.

“We are doing everything possible alongside the national body of the party to ensure that all members are being carried along and all grievances are resolved amicable”

“I therefore call on our people to remain calm and peaceful as we will ensure that due process is followed, we will ensure that all issues are settled amicably,”

The Governor stated that the party in the state remains committed to the party ideals, which is why it was the first state to allow direct primaries.

“We have not derailed from this provision of the party. We remain committed and we urge all party loyalists to remain faithful as the issues are been resolved in the overall interest of the party.

Bello called on the APC members to await the party’s final decision on the issues and not take law into their hands.

The Governor who called on the people of the state to remain law abiding, urged security agencies to maintain law and order and warned that government would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the peace of the state.

He also called on security agencies to take appropriate steps to deal with individuals or group of persons with any intention of breaching the peace of the state.