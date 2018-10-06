Gov Sani-Bello averts crisis in Suleja over alleged abduction of LG chairman

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello brought peace to Maje and Suleja Township following an early hour protest by some youths over an alleged disappearance of the Suleja Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje.

Some aggrieved youths had in the early hours of yesterday obstructed vehicular movement by blocking the Minna-Suleja highway in protest for an alleged abduction of their Council Chairman by unknown gunmen and demanded for his release.

Governor Sani-Bello who was on his way to Abuja to attend the All Progressives Council Governors’ Forum meeting ran into a long queue of trailers and tankers at Malam Karo village, few kilometres to Maje due to the protest and met with the youths and persuaded them to allow peace to reign in the area.

He directed representatives of the leaders of the protesting youths to assemble at the Palace of the Emir of Suleja, Malam Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim to find solution to their grievances.

The governor and the Emir then had a closed door meeting with the leaders of the aggrieved youths where the two leaders appealed to them to allow peace to reign and directed security agencies in the state to ensure that peace is restored in the area.

The Governor condemned the situation that led to the protest by the youths and cautioned that nobody is permitted to breach the peace of the society by engaging in unconstitutional activities.

According to the governor at the meeting, “the situation we witnessed today is not part of the ways of our people, the state has been known to be a peaceful state, therefore we will not tolerate any individual or group of persons who want to cause confusion in the state.

“So far, we have had peaceful primary elections in the state without issues. I called on all political aspirants to caution and guard their supporters to play politics in accordance with the rules.

“Nobody is permitted to take laws into his or her hands. Security agencies have been directed to ensure peace and I want to enjoin all and sundry to go after their businesses”.

Just as the closed door meeting was in progress, the council chairman, whose where about has been declared unknown walked into the meeting, a development that finally doused tension in the commercial city.

Peace has since returned to the towns as motorists and residents are going about their businesses unhindered.