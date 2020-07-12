Gov. Oyetola celebrates his deputy as he turns 55

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has described his deputy, Benedict Alabi, as a loyal companion, as he celebrates his 55th birthday anniversary.

Oyetola, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo on Sunday said Alabi remains a deputy governor that every reasonable and responsible governor would crave for.

The governor said that Alabi’s commitment and dedication to the ideals, policies and programmes of the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state were commendable.

He said Alabi typifies the “Omoluabi ethos”, which Osun is known for.

Oyetola said the vibrancy and capacity of the deputy governor had impacted positively on the overall achievements of the state government, particularly in its battle to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“I joined family members, friends and political associates of Mr Alabi in wishing him blissful birthday celebrations.

“Our deputy governor, as you celebrate your 55th birthday today, I pray to Almighty God to grant you many more years in good health, wisdom and knowledge to continue to serve our state and humanity at large.

“Also on behalf of my family, the government and people of Osun, I thank God for your life that has been filled with laudable achievements and accomplishments.

“I pray God continues to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of robust service to the government and people of Osun,’’ Oyetola prayed.

It was reported that Alabi was born on July 12, 1965, in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)