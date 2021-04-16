Gov Ortom, Bandits operating in 24 Nigerian states

Armed bandits are currently operating in at least 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom (FCT).

The governor made the remarks during a workshop at the Correspondence Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja.

Ortom, who spoke virtually at the conference, warned that the country’s food security would be jeopardized if the issue was not resolved by the federal government.

“Without ranching rules, herdsmen may soon be at every doorstep,” he said, warning that farming and food security across the country will be jeopardized. Farmers can only be safe from herdsmen attacks if open grazing is prohibited. Ranching is common in many countries around the world, including Africa.

“Kidnappings of all types of people are on the rise across the world, and this is a dangerous trend. We have no way of knowing who is telling the truth. However, there is a clear allegation that desperate politicians brought foreign mercenaries into the country to help them win elections.

Ali Ndume, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, who was also present at the meeting, accused the leaders of inflaming ethnic tensions in the country.