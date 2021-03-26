Gov Obiano, Senator Ubah in Anambra billboards war

By Nkiru Nwagbo

Two titans of Anambra politics are locked in a faceoff ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for next November by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The showdown between Governor Willie Obiano and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is over the latter’s billboards. The senator’s media aide had made some allegations against the governor which the latter’s camp denied and explained the situation.

Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, head of media and strategic communications to Ubah had, in a statement, alleged: “Reports coming in since early have it that Governor Willie Obiano has ordered thugs accompanied by officials of Anambra Signage Agency(ANSAA) to destroy billboards erected by Distinguished Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in several parts of the State.

“This is a very worrisome development, coming on the heels of security challenges being faced by the state, whereby unknown bandits are killing security personnel at checkpoints and carting away their arms, which are clear signs of an emperor, whose house is on fire, who has rather preferred to chase rats, instead of making attempts to stamp out the fire.

“As at the time of writing this, twelve billboards fully paid for, and erected in several locations across the state have been pulled down, on the orders of an obviously jittery state Government, that has failed in its duty and social contract to Ndi Anambra.

They include 3 Faces at old Nkpor Junction, 1 Face at Savoil, Zik’s Round About, Onitsha, 2 Faces at Aroma, opposite Library, 2 Faces at Police headquarters Awka, 2 Faces at Immigration junction, Awka, and 2 Faces at Uga junction, Pedestrian cross.

“It is instructive to note here that before embarking on the mounting of those billboards, we approached the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Chief Jude Emecheta, who personally gave us the breakdown of the bills to be paid and all these monies were fully paid and receipts issued.(Receipts attached).

“The question then becomes, why is Gov Obiano afraid of the Distingushed Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, to the extent that he always singles him out for unprovoked attacks?

“One may recall, that a similar incident transpired when the Senator moved to carry out road interventions in his senatorial district, in order to ease the free flow of movements durng the yuletide period.

It took the intervention of the necessary federal government agencies as well as good-spirited youths who came out and stood guard, as the contractors worked, for the state govt actors to beat a hasty retreat.

“Let it be on record that the state government by this act is introducing bitter politics into Anambra State, and all well-meaning Stakeholders of the state must rise up and take a stand against this.

“Let it also be sounded as a note of warning that we may not be able to stop our teeming supporters from tearing down any signposts erected in place of the ones that we paid for, which are now being pulled down.

The State Government should be held fully responsible for any breakdown of law and order that this irresponsible act triggers in the State.

“I challenge Mr. Jude Emecheta to explain to Ndi Anambra the rationale behind his dubious act of collecting levies accruing to almost ten million Naira, meant as taxes for the erection of those billboards and in a sudden volte-face, ordered their dismantling, allegedly based on threats from the State Governor.

“The posers that Mr Emecheta needs to answer Ndi Anambra are as follows: Is there no longer honor in public office?

Is it not better that you resign as you were allegedly asked to, rather than be made the subject of laughing stock in the entire state as is going on now?

Why did the state Government not buy up every advertising space prior to now rather than this ignoble act?

Why did ANSAA collect payments for the erection of those billboards and issue out receipts since it is their intention to destroy them later?

Which responsible Government agency does that? Why is it that of all the billboards showcasing the various aspirants of different political parties currently adorning the various areas in the State, it is only that of the Distingushed Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, that threatens them to the extent of committing these ignominious acts?”

The statement added: ”I want to use this medium to call on the security agencies to take note of the current happening in the state so as to properly situate any untoward outcome that falls out from it.

“The Distinguished Senator is a peace-loving man who has never engaged the Governor in any conflict and enjoys massive goodwill in the State Unfortunately the Governor Obiano-led APGA Govt has from time to time exhibited signs of the anxiety and trepidation that he feels at the meteoric rise of the Senator’s profile in the State.

They forget that power belongs to God, and no amount of intimidation can stop one whose hour God has anointed.

“We demand that the State Governor reverse this irresponsible order to avert a possible breakdown of law and order as Ndi Anambra is not known for playing politics of bitterness.

“I use this medium to call on our teeming supporters to desist from taking laws into their hands while we watch further developments, and explore lawful options available to us to correct this obvious anomaly.

“Long live our dear state, Anambra.” However, Obiano who had earlier called on all the people to unite for peace denied pulling down Ubah’s billboards.

Chief Emecheta described as untrue the allegation that his agency has been pulling down the campaign billboards of Senator Ubah. According to him, Ubah overshot the number of billboards paid for. Emecheta further explained that Ubah is yet to complete the payment for the old billboards which he mounted during his senatorial election.

He denied that Obiano ordered the dismounting of the billboards. Emecheta said that the agency does not deal with individuals but advertising firms. He disclosed that when Ubah called his attention on the matter, he “redirected him to seek for advert companies which the agency can interface with.”

According to Emecheta: “Billboards are managed by Advertisement Companies with strict supervision by ANSAA to avoid cluster and encumbrances.

“So, when the firms Dr. Uba contracted came to the agency for approval, they paid for ten adverts and we approved the advertorials but the senator went against the agreed number and erected more than 10.

“We have requested the agents to come with their manifest and show us where all the boards are and their locations for inspection.

The board by Nkpor Old Rd is owned by ESMIC LTD. “NUMAC is in charge of the Bridge Panel between Upper Iweka and Head Bridge. We have an agreement with them and they complied.You can verify”.

“Again, in front of the state library, Marketing and Media manages the board there and we had an agreement with them that the place approved for them cannot be used to run opposition adverts inside a government institution.

Dr. Uba never mentioned to them that he is putting up a political advert . “Global Outdoor by Police Headquarters, Awka have outstanding with us, so no advert can run there for now.

“Rokana by Savour Onitsha is owing the agency, all Rokana billboards are encumbered. No advert can run in their boards untill we settle with them.

“By Immigration, all the billboards there were destroyed by miscreants. Even our own billboard was also affected. We don’t destroy anybody’s billboard.

We don’t deal with individuals but advert firms.” He stressed that Ubah still has outstanding debt with the agency following advertorials he used during his 2019 Anambra South senatorial election.

“We don’t want to run the same scenario we had with him during his senatorial campaign. Senator Uba paid for only few political adverts but went ahead to flood the whole senatorial district with campaign/political posters.

The agency billed him and sent the details to him. Till date, he’s yet to clear same. We cannot tolerate that again,” the MD declared.

Emecheta warned other persons who are seeking the governorship seat in Anambra to always follow due process and avoid shortcuts.