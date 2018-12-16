Gov Obiano pledges crime-free Christmas/New Year in Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has assured the people of the state of maximum security during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities. Obiano gave the assurance during the Anambra’s Christmas carol of nine lessons organised by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism. The governor who was represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said he had been holding meetings with heads of security agencies in the state to ensure that criminals had no breathing space in Anambra. Chukwulobelu who took the ninth lesson do during the event applauded the ministry for what he described as a well organised carol. “On behalf of Gov. Obiano, a man with a good heart who ensures that every Anambra person is secure, I want to thank the ministry for organising this event. ” Our concern is to make the Christmas season crime-free and enjoyable and we can assure our dear people of Anambra that. “I thank the two choirs for their performances and wish all a very merry Christmas,” he said. In his message, a Catholic priest, Rev. Msgr. Jerome Madueke, said the purpose of carol is to announce Christmas to every nook and cranny of the society. Madueke observed that carol was no longer serving the purpose of heralding the coming of Jesus Christ but had become occasions of entertainment to some people. He said the whole story of Christ’s coming to the world was about the salvation of man including the unborn child. Madueke said that was why he stayed inside the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary for nine months before she gave birth to him. “Sadly, carol has degenerated into entertainment and leisure just as it is in the Western world. “Gradually, the birth and message of Christ are no longer in the celebration of Christmas, rather it has become a time for rest and leisure. ” Jesus’ stay in the womb of his mother for nine months was to bless the womb and show that the unborn should be protected because they have lives to live,” he said. In her remarks, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, said Anambra people would be guaranteed the best hospitality during the period. Mbanefo said her ministry would be organising the Festival of Home Coming during the season. Anambra people in the Diaspora and friends of the state would be treated to a series of cultural events including tourism and arts exhibition. She said the Anambra Diaspora Portal would be inaugurated as well as the descent steps into Ogbaukwu Cave and Water Falls in Owerre Ezukalla in Orumba South Local Council of the state.