Gov Obiano did not sack any appointee in Anambra’

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, has debunked media reports that claimed that Governor Willie Obiano has dissolved his cabinet, sacked his commissioners, aides and other political appointees.

The commissioner added that the false report arose for the misinterpretation by a section of the media over the contents of leaked memo from the office to the Secretary to the State Government.

The memo was said to have directed all political appointees to prepare and submit their handover notes and accounts of stewardship on or before Friday, March 16, 2018.

Shedding new light on the issue, Nnachetta said, “ The tenure of all appointees including the Governor ends on Friday, March 16. The Governor will be sworn in for a second term on Saturday, March 17.

His Excellency may then chose to appoint or reappoint whom he pleases. That is proper governance