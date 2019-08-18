Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has commissioned the upgraded Immaculate Heart Multi Specialty Hospital, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

The hospital is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Onitsha, in partnership with Anambra State government.

It was upgraded and equipped with the State of the art facilities to meet the present health challenges.

From observation, the hospital had been in existence, as it was where GovERNOR Willie Obiano was given birth to.

Speaking during the inauguration, Governor Obiano restated his administrative resolve to continue proving adequate health care facilities to the people.

Gov Obiano said upgrading of general hospitals across the three senatorial zones would be on its top.

His words: “We are still upgrading the general hospitals. Onitsha general hospital is 90% completed, Enugwu Ukwu is 60% while Ekwulobia is 45% completion.

“We have procured eight water ambulances, speed boats, in addition to other necessary facilities that will ensure healthy standard conditions.

“I still encourage you to register with the Anambra Health Insurance Scheme for easy access to health”.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Immaculate Heart Multi-Specialty Hospital, Aguleri, Rev Fr Chimobim Okoye, said the services include pediatric care, cardiology, Accident and Emergency Unit, Opthalmology, obstetric, orthopedic, general surgery Ante -natal among others.

Fr Okoye disclosed that the hospital which started in 1950 as a clinic had undergone various transformations till this stage of development.

In his homily during the Holy Mass to commemorate the inauguration of the hospital, the Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha, Most Rev Dennis Isizoh said that the hospital was of great importance to the people of the community as it would solve health related issues.

Bishop Isizoh regretted that some pregnant women and indigent people had died in the past due to non accessibility of a well equipped hospital that would offer prompt attention to health issues.

He expressed happiness that with the establishment of the hospital in the area, there would be no need travelling abroad for medical care.

The event attracted various stakeholders, government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders and president generals among others.