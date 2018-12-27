Gov Obaseki, Group collaborate on provision of clean water in Edo

Like this: Like Loading...

A group, Latter Day Saint Charities (LDS) and Edo state government, have commissioned the completed 5,000 litre – boreholes water in Efosa and Ugbegun communities, Edo state, to advance the rights to clean water to the people. The Borehole water project, which was drilled and donated by latter day saints in collaboration with the state government for domestic use, was aimed as part of its contributions to humanitarian interventions to provide quality access to healthy consumption of clean water in the rural communities and beyond. Speaking while commissioning the water project, Governor Godwin Obaseki who was represented by Engineer Emmanuel ofoedu of the ministry of Energy and water resources said, governor Obaseki is very interested about giving water to the rural dwellers and the state at large. “The Governor is so passionate about water and you will soon have more. The governor is always ready to make everybody happy. That is his own believe and idea. This is why we are here to support the donors on the water project, “he stated.. He appealed to the communities to imbibe the maintenance culture while appreciating their efforts in providing generator to power the boreholes. He added, “The community must ensure the project does not fail. With the generator provided by you, we are optimistic that you will uphold its values. On his part, the Spokesperson for the Donors Latter Day Saint Charities, Elder Max Reynolds said they aim to alleviate poor water conditions in Africa and fulfil the needs of the people as he further stressed thus; “the needs include clean water and as part of their humanitarian intervention services across the world, they are more committed to take the people out of the shallow water consumption”. However, Mrs. Juliet Igambor who is a residence in one of the benefitting communities says; we are now happy that we will no longer search for water. She commended the goodwill of the donors For comrade Aghahowa Obayuwana, the secretary of Efosa Community said before now they had faced water hardship and thankfully they now have well designed industrial borehole water fromsupported by the state government In Ugbegun community in Edo Central, the situation was similar, as the His Royal Highness, Onojie Zarki the second of Ugbegun kingdom spoke on behalf of the people saying, the project was first applied for 2014 but now they have water celebrated by everyone in the community. He said they are grateful to the donors and the state government for the feat thus far in providing clean water borehole for his people. The access to Water project is an initiative promoted by the donors, the LDS Charities across African states and in extension the Collaborative drives of the state government is an example of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) implemented at local level which in furtherance, is an essential tool in governance.