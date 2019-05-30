Gov. Mohammed makes 5 key appointments

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has made his first appointments to set the administrative ground running.

In a Press release signed and circulated to Journalists in the state by his spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu on Thursday, the governor said that the appointment was to help facilitate the take-off of the new administration in the state adding that it will take effect immediately.

According to the release, Alhaji Mohammed Sabi’u Baba is to serve as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), while Alhaji Abubakar Kari is to take charge as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Others are Alhaji Bashir Yau, Deputy Chief of staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mukhtari Mohammed Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media and Alhaji Umaruji Hassan who will serve as the Chief of Protocol.