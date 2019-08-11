Ahead of the Eid-el Kabir festival just few hours away, Zamfara governor Bello Matawalle on Saturday visited Gusau livestock market and bought 30 rams.

A statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Gusau said that the rams were personally bargained for, and bought, by Matawalle, who promptly paid from his pocket.

The statement was signed by Malam Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs, in the governor’s office.

“The governor purchased 30 rams for his family with his personal money. The most expensive ram cost N200,000. Others cost between N100,000 and 180.000,” the statement said.

It quoted Matawalle as commending rams sellers for maintaining their businesses despite security challenges in the north-western state.

“Very soon, we will come up with plans to support you to improve your businesses,” the governor was quoted as telling the livestock dealers.

Matawalle was further quoted as appealing to people of the state to support his administration to ensure the success of policies targeted at promoting unity, peace and development.

