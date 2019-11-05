Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, inaugurated the steering Committee for the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IUFMP is a World Bank Project aimed at tackling the flood risk propensity of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

At the inauguration of the Steering Committee, Makinde said that each member of the committee was expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the project to help effectively manage flood risk in Ibadan and Oyo state.

He stated that the Steering Committee was the highest policy-making body of the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

Besides the governor, who chairs the committee, other members include the Commissioner for Finance, who chairs the committee in the absence of Gov. Makinde.

Other members are the Commissioners of Environment and Natural Resources; Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport; Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and Director General, Oyo State Bureau of Public Procurement.

Also on the committee are Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency; permanent Secretaries Ministries of Environment, Lands and Housing, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as Project Coordinator of IUFMP, Mr Dayo Ayorinde.

Ayorinde, who spoke to journalists after the inauguration of the Steering Committee, said the inauguration was coming ahead of the mid-term review of the project expected later in the week.

He also said that the inauguration of the steering committee would boost the rating of the project before International Partners.

“The Mid-term review would afford the government the opportunity to add or subtract from provisions of the project.

“It is a project spanning eight years and we have done four years, so it’s the right time to inaugurate the steering committee and review the entire project.

“Right now, the state government is trying to review the project and include solid waste management in the project,” he said.

(NAN)

