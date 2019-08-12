By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Hon. has condoled with the management and staff of Daily Trust Newspapers over the death of its reporter, Bashir Musa Liman, who was a freelance correspondent in Jos.

Late Bashir Liman was reported to have died on Saturday 10th August 2019 in a ghastly motor accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State.

In a statement by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Governor Lalong expressed deep sympathies to the family of the late reporter whom he said was a committed, diligent and professional journalist that put in a lot for the development of Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

While praying God to give his soul eternal rest and forgive his sins, the Governor asked the family and the Daily Trust Group to be comforted by the fact that late Liman gave his best at all times and impacted on the profession and people around him.