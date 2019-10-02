Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has said that Nigeria, as an independent country has been unable to be transformed into an enviable status 59 years after it gained independence.

Gov. Ishaku, who stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists at Government House, Jalingo, emphasized that Nigeria, as an independent entity is lagging behind compared to other African countries.

He said that nothing is wrong marking the nation’s 59th anniversary, but argued that the nation has no maturity as an attestation to the country that has attained the age of 59.

“It is sweet that we have reached the age of 59, but sour and ugly that we have not utilized the 59 years to transform the country to an enviable status,” said Ishaku.

Read Also: Rivers Governorship Election: Dismiss Awara’s petition, AAC tells tribunal

The governor said he recently visited Rwanda and other countries in Africa, pointing out that the level of development he saw amazed him.

According to him, Nigerians addressing themselves as the giant of Africa is an understatement, stressing that a lot still needs to be done.

“A lot needs to be done in all facets, educationally, transformation of our thinking and re-orientation of the whole system. Nigerians are people who have a lot of enthusiasm, they are very willing to contribute,” he added.

Commenting on the verdict of the tribunal which affirmed his electoral victory, the governor expressed satisfaction over the ruling of the judiciary.

He however, gave credence to the people of the state who voted massively for him during the 2019 polls.