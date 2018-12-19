Gov Ishaku receives award from YEDC

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has received an Award as the Best Electricity Customer of the Year, 2018 from the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC). At the ceremony held yesterday at Government House, Jalingo, the Business Manager, YEDC in Taraba State, Rufus Hanawa said the Award was in view of Governor Ishaku’s numerous investments in the Sector. Rufus Hanawa added the Governor’s investments to include raising the installed capacity of power supply in Jalingo to 22.84MW, which ensured a stable power supply. He further disclosed that Governor Ishaku is the single customer who has put in the highest investment into the network of YEDC and has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians, particularly Tarabans, than any other customer or stakeholder for the past 3 years”. While reeling out the achievements of the Governor, the YEDC Business Manager in Taraba noted that Ishaku’s collaboration with the Company has achieved a tremendous improvement from an average of 8MWH on arrival to 25MWH daily in Jalingo. “YEDC improved from an average of 3MWH to 7MWH daily in Wukari BU since the year 2015, which along with other YEDC internal efforts have culminated into stable power supply to Taraba State Capital, more than any other State capital in the country”. In his remarks, the Acting Managing Director, YEDC, Engr Buba Umar Mustapha, acknowledged the contribution of Gov. Ishaku to power supply in the state which he said dates back to when he was Minister of Power. Mustapha, who presented the Governor with the Award, however, revealed that the metering system would commence in Jalingo by January and that whosoever was captured would be provided with prepaid metre. According to him, from the new development, estimated billing would be reduced which would be for the mutual benefit of both YEDC and the customer. In his acceptance speech, Gov Darius Ishaku, expressed his joy for the award and promised to invest a significant part of the States resources to the improvement of electricity in the State. The Governor called for mini hydro projects to be provided to communities as a way of curbing Rural-Urban drift. He added that his administration since he came on board has invested in electrifying many towns and villages as well as renewal energy using Solar Energy and solicited for the cooperation of YEDC.