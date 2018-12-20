Gov Ikpeazu swears-in Justice Ogwe as new CJ

The acting Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Kalu Arisa Ogwe has been sworn in as the State’s substantive Chief Judge (CJ). This follows his confirmation by the National Judicial Commission (NJC). Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, Umuahia, the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu said that his administration is doing everything to ensure that what is due to Abians get to them. He said that his government is working hard to provide official vehicles to judges who have not received theirs in addition to declaring a state of emergency in courts in the state especially those in Osisioma and Obingwa. According to him, he was aware that many courts in the state were in dilapidated condition, adding that something will be done in terms of providing conducive environment for judicial officers to operate. He stated that he does not take their support for granted as he sees them as partners in progress and expressed the hope that the new chief judge will bring a new lease of life to the state judiciary. Responding, the new Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Kalu Ogwe who said that the judiciary has enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive promised that the judiciary will continue to do its bit to support government. According to him, there was no need for suspicion among the various arms of government and suggested that there be some kind of interaction between them to help move the state forward.