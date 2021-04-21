Gov Ikpeazu okays financial autonomy for Abia judiciary, legislature

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured that his administration would be committed to ensuring that financial autonomy for the state’s judiciary and legislature is guaranteed.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abia State Chapter in Umuahia, the State capital.

Ikpeazu who commended the Forum for going about their agitation peacefully noted that they need to also be realistic in their expectations owing to the prevailing national economic situation.

Governor Ikpeazu who believes that granting autonomy would help in strengthening democracy in the country pledged to direct authorities on the implementation.

“I will be directing the relevant authorities to work out modalities for the implementation even though these are not easy times for the country in terms of the uncertainties surrounding government incomes all over the country, hence, I disagree with the assertion that Governors were frustrating the move for financial independence of the Judiciary.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the financial autonomy of the Abia State legislature.

“I believe that such autonomies will further strengthen our democracy, and we will do everything to realise them,” the governor added.