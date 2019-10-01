Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha on Tuesday extolled the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers for self –governance, saying that no sacrifice was too much nor any price too dear to pay in the efforts to achieve self-governance.

Speaking at the 59th independence anniversary celebration, Gov. Ihedioha stated that the ceremony has afforded the citizens the rare opportunity to pay glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the nation like late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alhaji Tafawa Belewa, Obafemi Awoiowo and Sir Ahmad Bello.

Gov. Ihedioha, who used the opportunity to disclose that his administration is developing a five-year economic blueprint to restore the state to its lost glory, said that the development agenda currently being put together by his administration would be known as “Imo Growth and Strategic Development Plan.”

The governor said his administration has taken the first step by building a strong institutional framework for good governance, adding that “we have adopted the ethics of due process in all government transactions in keeping with national and global standards.”

According to him, the state is operating the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system which, he said, is already boosting the state’s internally generated revenue, adding that the civil service has taken its pride of place as the engine room for the delivery of government services.

“Reforms are ongoing to improve service delivery across board, motivate the workforce and right the wrongs inflicted on the psyche of the personnel by eight years of misgovernment.

“We have embarked on a comprehensive plan of overhauling our infrastructure which was ruined by shoddy contract awards, quackery and entrenched policy of graft. Works are commencing shortly for the reconstruction of 14 critical roads, both within the Owerri Township and across the state.

“It is important to state that we are reviewing our security architecture with a view to ensuring security of lives and properties and restoration of confidence in government,” he added.