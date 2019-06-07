Gov Ganduje, Emir Sanusi rift deepens

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…As Kano Govt queries monarch for allegedly misappropriating N3.4bn

…Cancels annual city parade by Kano emir .We’re studying Ganduje’s query-Sanusi’s aide

Andrew Orolua with agency report, Abuja

Despite Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II handshake at the mosque during Eid prayers in Kano on Tuesday, the frosty relationship between both leaders lingers on resulting in the issuing of query to the Kano monarch by the state government for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion.

The government also on Thursday scrapped the Emir’s Royal parade which holds annually.

In the query, the Kano State Government asked the Emir Sanusi II to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

Recall that the Kano State anti-corruption commission had accused the Kano emirate under Emir Sanusi of mismanaging the N3.4 billion.

It was based on the report by the commission that the state government queried the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

The query was delivered on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

However, Munir Sanusi, Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, said the emirate council is studying the content of the query issued to the monarch.

The chief of staff confirmed the receipt of the letter, saying the emir was asked to respond within 24 hours.

“We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.

Meanwhile, in cancelling the annual Kano city parade by the powerful traditional emir, that uses to be horseback procession by the Emir of Kano on Thursday, government officials said the scraping of the event was arrived at after a security meeting held late on Wednesday.

The procession in the northern town of Kano, a symbolic march celebrating the power of the monarch, held to mark the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan, was due to take place on Thursday.

The traditional march usually sees the emir pay tribute to the governor while on horseback.

It also includes a tour of the city with residents lining the streets, beating drums, playing the drums and firing muskets.

But the governor’s spokesman, Abba Anwar, said the royal carnival was cancelled due to “security reasons.”

He said there had been warnings of a possible “breach of peace” during the event.

Supporters of Sanusi say the cancellation of the parade was another move to cut his power.

Sanusi, a former central bank governor, became emir in 2014, inheriting an ancient title over an area the size of Israel with the population of Portugal.

He will comply with the government’s decision, his office said.

Instead, he would hold special prayers to commemorate the anniversary of his coronation.

The emir’s aides are also under investigation for alleged graft.

The Kano monarch and his aides deny the accusations.