Gov Emmanuel plans pharmaceutical industry in Nsit Ubium

The Akwa Ibom State government is set to establish a Pharmaceutical company to be sited at Nsit Ubium council area as part of industrialisation drive in the state. Speaking yesterday at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium and Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Edidem Solomon Etuk, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Onofiok Luke said the company is part of the industrialization plans of the state governor. He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel is not just committed to infrastructural development but to the creation of a long lasting economy where people would be able to get jobs. He further explained that he was committed to Governor Udom Emmanuel because of what the governor represent and stand for, adding that the industrialization ideology of the State governor was geared towards job creation for all. He mentioned that the state government was still expecting the land it requested from the council area for the citing of the company and called on the people and leaders of the area to respond accordingly. He added that as the number three citizen of the state, the pharmaceutical company is what he is attracting to the council area which he hails from and called for the people’s support at the polls towards his election as the House of Representatives member for Etinan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly. “My commitment to Governor Udom Emmanuel is because of who and what he represents in Akwa Ibom. He has a heart for the development of the state, not just infrastructural development but to create a long lasting economy so that our children can have jobs. “That is why he is coming with the ideology of industrialization. I can promise you that by next year, we are going to have one major industry here in Nsit Ubium local government area, the governor has given me that commitment. “He caused me to go to Mexico to meet with some certain persons and coming back, I was supposed to go to India to meet with certain persons to bring a pharmaceutical company here. We are still talking with other persons to be able to create that pharmaceutical company and any other company that investors will be able to invest. “The governor had asked for a land for that purpose when he came here for his reception and government is still waiting for that land. I can tell you that the next industry is going to be cited in Nsit Ubium LGA. “I have given myself a commitment that I will make any sacrifice possible to stand with Governor Udom Emmanuel because standing with him now is standing with the interest of Akwa Ibom people; making that sacrifice for Gov. Emmanuel as governor is making sacrifice for Akwa Ibom state,” he said.