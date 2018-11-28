Gov Emmanuel disperses thugs, fake soldiers as 5 sacked lawmakers invade A’Ibom Assembly

…Demands immediate redeployment of police boss

…As police fail to arrest thugs with 18 Ak47 riffles in Assembly

The crisis rocking Akwa Ibom state House Assembly reached its boiling point yesterday following forceful entry of the sacked five lawmakers into the hallow chambers with thugs and heavily armed policemen.

Eyewitness account revealed that the sacked lawmakers armed with thugs and fake soldiers arrived the Assembly complex with the supervision of the Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo and headed straight to the hallow chambers with their fake maze using one of the sacked lawmakers representing Essien Udim state constituency the council area where the former senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio hails from as their purported Speaker.

The Daily Times further gathered that the sacked lawmakers later assumed their session with a motion by their colleague, who was sacked by the Federal High court last week, Hon Idongesit Ituen representing Itu state constituency.

In his purported motion, the embattled lawmaker prayed the mock session to suspend 11 lawmakers whom they did not mentioned their offences.

The Daily Times also learnt that the five lawmakers went on threatening to impeach Governor Udom Emmanuel before he (the Governor) arrived the Assembly complex with heavy security personnel.

The Daily Times further gathered that on sighting Governor Emmanuel on Assembly ground the sacked lawmakers ran away and scattered amidst heavy shootings such that the new “Speaker” escaped barefooted with his shoes littering on floor of the chambers.

Addressing a press conference at Akwa Ibom state Government House shortly after the incident, Governor Emmanuel told correspondents that the much laboured democracy by our founding fathers has been threatened by few selfish person who was given opportunity to serve the state as commissioner for six years and later as Governor for eight years.

“I want to address you and let the whole world know that Nigerians fought and died for democracy in this country. But that democracy has been threatened today by some selfish persons, some of them were given opportunity to serve as commissioner and later Governor of the state which they never expected”.

Governor Emmanuel also accused the commissioner of police who assumed duties in the state last amidst controversy of conspiracy with APC agents to wreck havoc anarchy in the state.

“You can believe with me that there is total breakdown of law and order led by the Nigeria police; the same police that I am using the resources of the state to make sure that we maintain peace and order in the state.

This state has been the most peaceful in this country; we maintain oil installations so that money could be gotten here for the police force to be maintained. The anarchy today is supervised by the Commissioner of Police”.

Governor Emmanuel said fake soldiers with military uniforms and eighteen Ak47 riffles were caught on Assembly ground but the commissioner of police let them escaped.

He said “This morning Warsaw saw War manifested as thugs arrived with 18 Ak47 riffles and fake military uniforms.

Emmanuel appeal to President Mohammedu Buhari to redeploy the Commissioner of Police as he cannot guarantee his stay in Akwa Ibom, adding that Akwa Ibom people will defend themselves at appropriate time.