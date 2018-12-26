Gov Emmanuel approves Godswill Akpabio stadium to host APC rally in A’Ibom

Contrary to the speculation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom that Governor Udom Emmanuel would not permit the party to host President Mohammedu Buhari in the planned south – south rally billed to hold on Friday, the governor has finally approved the stadium to flag off the APC presidential campaign. In a press statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko, the state government explained that the approval became necessary following the decision of Julius Berger, the company that manages maintenance contract of the stadium to cut off their holidays in Germany to reopen the 30,000 capacity stadium for the APC campaign team to led by President Mohammadu Buhari The statement reads “Following the decision by Julius Berger PLC to recall their staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom state Government has approved the use of champion stadium, Uyo for the flag-off of presidential electioneering campaign on December 28, 2018” The statement further directed all terms and conditions apply as persons concern would meet the stadium management to authenticate the approval But the Akwa Ibom state Government was earlier reluctant to approved the request made by the chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state for the use of the stadium for their presidential rally explaining that the facility was undergoing maintenance in preparation for the state football team to hold their match in January next year. Angered by the Government explanation the Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on National Assembly Matters (senate) senator Ita Enang while addressing a press conference in Uyo threatened to break the stadium to host the APC presidential campaign team when all diplomacy fails Meanwhile, the approval has calm down tension generated by comments from both the APC and PDP in the state.