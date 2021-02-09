Gov Diri backs E-Voting — Daily Times Nigeria

Bayelsa State’s Governor Douye Diri has expressed support for electronic voting as a solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges.

Speaking at a grand reception in his honour in Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Diri said, although electronic voting might not solve all of the nation’s electoral problems, it would significantly reduce the challenges.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Governor as recalling with displeasure the electoral malpractices that characterised the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The Governor ascribed his victory to God Almighty, saying that, the Lord showed Himself in his case as the only one who gave power.

He, also, singled out his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for praise, saying, he stood firm to ensure his emergence as Governor.

Diri expressed gratitude to the people of his Sampou community for the honour done him, just as he appealed to Rivers’ citizens to be patient in supporting his administration.

The Governor assured them of development in all sectors.

He said: “My leaders, my elders, my brothers and sisters, I appreciate you for the love and honour you have showed me. The colourful reception you have organised in my honour, I say thank you.

I bring a message of love and hope. Yes, our take-off as a government was very turbulent. But we have flown above the turbulent weather. Now we are stabilising and the testimony is all across the state. I only ask for your support.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed appreciations to the people of Sampou for the reception in honour of their son, whom he described as a divine blessing to Bayelsa State.

He also called for patience and support for the administration, assuring that its prosperity agenda was guaranteed.

In their goodwill messages, the Honourable Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Abraham Ingobere, State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Agwanana, traditional rulers among others, called for support for the Diri administration.

Earlier in their separate remarks, chairman of the reception planning committee, Chief Isaac Kumokou, and chairman of the event, Retired Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga, thanked the people of the state for their roles in ensuring that Senator Diri emerged as Governor and expressed optimism that he would deliver development to the state.