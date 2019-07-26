Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state, Timi Alaibe has absolved the state Governor, Seriake Dickson of having a preferential candidate as the PDP flag -bearer.

He described as unsubstantiated rumour, insinuations that Dickson is propping one of his many loyalists in the restoration group to succeed him as the state governor.

Alaibe, who was at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja on Friday to submit his expression of interest and nomination forms said the governor has never said that he has endorsed any aspirant.

He acknowledged that the governor has encouraged his immediate staff and others who have identified their interests, have collected the forms for this process and are all qualified to pursue their ambition.

He said all the governorship aspirants have equal rights like any other citizen of the state to contest as governor.

“In fact, if anyone is actually looking for endorsement, I should be the one to be endorsed. So, there is no story about him endorsing anyone; he has not said that publicly and people should stop carrying these rumours,” Alaibe stated.

The aspirant assured the people of the state that he is focused on exploring the economic opportunities of the state because Bayelsa state is very strategic to Nigeria and ought to be the economic hub for the people of the Ijaw nation and Nigeria.

He said that “from our experience in the public and private sector, we need to implement a shared economic prosperity since a lot of infrastructure work has been done by the current governor who we adore and we are going to take -off from that point when we get in as governor.

“We have rolled out a blue -print for the economic development of our state which will soon be publicised and of course, with special emphasis on our ability to deliver them.

“We want to tell our people that we shall face creation of jobs, we have strategy for resolving conflicts and youth restiveness.

“All what we have done so far in the resolution of youth restiveness in the Niger Delta and the experience and capacity is what we will put on the table to try to deal with the security dynamics in Bayelsa state and provide jobs for our teeming youth and resolve some of their issues.

“We will emphasize on skills development for our teeming youth and ensure that the shared economy that we talk about is something that will energise that growth and propel the economic development of our state.”