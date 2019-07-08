Our reporter

The joy earlier expressed by some supporters of Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello over indications that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would adopt may have been dashed as about 20 governorship aspirants on the platform the party have rejected indirect primaries, insisting that all aspirants should be allowed to participate in direct contest.

It would be recalled that the leadership of APC in the state recently agreed for indirect primaries which would have given the governor some form of leverage.

The aspirants that rejected indirect primaries including former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association, Yusuf Haruna who was former Aide de Camp of APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He said using the indirect primary would amount to denying them a level playing ground and robbing card-carrying members the opportunity to exercise their rights.

In a letter to the National Chairman of the party signed by General Patrick Akpa and Comrade Godwin Egbunu, but read to newsmen by Comrade Mohammed Ali, they claimed that with the indirect primary, the party was setting booby traps for itself.

According to them, as loyal party members, they will not fold their arms and allow the party to suffer huge political loss arising from the narrow ambition of a “non-performing governor.”.