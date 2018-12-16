Gov Belllo assures victory for Buhari, APC in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has boasted that Kogi state is President Muhammadu Buhari’s base and will be delivered to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election. Launching the APC Presidential campaign at Anyigba over the weekend, the Governor stated that with the turnaround in the socio – economic attitudes of Nigerians they can no longer accept the corruptive tendencies indoctrinated into the citizens. Governor Bello who was represented at the rally by his Chief of Staff and also the party’s Campaign Director General, Edward Onoja, said four years was not enough for the President to move the country forward. He stressed that President Buhari needed another four years to consolidate on his promises and take the country to the next level for the people of Nigeria stressing that next year’s Presidential election was between progress and retrogression. He noted that the President has made concerted efforts since his election in 2015 to take the country out of the problems that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had created such as insecurity, corruption and nepotism, and urged the people of Kogi East and the State to reject PDP and all their candidates. Onoja therefore asked the people to be wiser and support a candidate like Buhari who runs a masses oriented government with several Social Interventions Programmes such as the N-Power, TraderMoni, MarketMoni, School Feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, among other interventions aimed at assisting the poor across the country in addition to infrastructure development. Onoja warned that any mistake to allow the opposition back to power was an invitation for the return of brigandage, insecurity, corruption, among other ills that have taken the country backwards among comity of nations. On the achievement of APC in the state, he said the present administration has brought tremendous development to all parts of the state, particularly in Kogi East adding that various road, water and electrification projects have been completed, while work is still ongoing in other various parts of Kogi East. The Director General said that the area is enjoying infrastructural facelift beyond what it has ever witnessed since the state’s creation despite having produced Kogi State Governors for twenty years out of the twenty-eight years of the state’s existence. He also lauded the efforts of the party’s senatorial candidate, Alhaji Jibrin Isah Echocho, who he described as a real humanitarian that has passion for his faith and love for humanity. The Chief of Staff stated that Echcho used his office as a senior staff in the banking sector to empower several youths across Kogi East and beyond, hence the decision to give him the opportunity to represent the people in the Senate and bring to an end the horror Kogi East is being served currently at the National Assembly. Also speaking, candidates of the party for National and State Assembly seats from the area all called on the electorate to give the APC maximum support and promised not to disappoint them if given the mandate. He mentioned the various roads, water and electrification projects completed and those that are ongoing in various parts of Kogi East, adding that the area is enjoying infrastructural facelift beyond what it has ever witnessed since the state’s creation despite having produced Kogi State Governors for 20 years out of the 28 years of the state’s existence. Idris Ahmed, Lokoja