By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has been urged to ensure justice and equal opportunity for all applicants taking part in the ongoing police recruitment exercise across the country.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state made the call on Wednesday when he received in audience a delegation from the commission led by a National Commissioner, Justice Clara Baya at Ramat House, Bauchi.

The governor assured of his government’s support to the delegation towards ensuring the success of the recruitment exercise in the state.

Gov. Bala, who said he has already directed the state head of service to coordinate the assignment, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the conduct of the recruitment exercise.

The governor observed that the recruitment will go a long way towards enhancing the country’s security system and expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the state police command in tackling social vices and other criminal activities.

He assured of his administration’s support to security agencies working in the state.

In her remarks, Justice Clara Baya, who is overseeing the exercise in the North East, assured the governor that justice would be done in the recruitment process in line with police community policing.

Justice Baya applauded the efforts of Gov. Bala in prioritising the security of the state for a crime free society.