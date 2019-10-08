Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has dedicated his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal to the entire people of the state.

The governor stated while addressing newsmen at the Ramat House, shortly after the validation of his election victory by the election petition tribunal on Monday.

Gov. Bala, who won the 2019 gubernatorial election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) assured the people of the state that nothing will distract him from his sustained pursuit of the 7-point agenda and achieving the greatest good for all inhabitants of the state.

The governor described his victory at the‎ governorship election petition tribunal as victory for all the people of the state, irrespective of their party affiliations.

He described the development as a denouement of the uneasy calm that has gripped the state as a result of the impending judgement at the tribunal.

“After every effort by the opponent failed to give them victory, I will establish a framework for the urgent task of restoring hope to demoralised, disenchanted and dispirited people of the state,” he declared.

Gov. Bala said the “confirmation of his electoral victory is so loud and clear that it rings from Azare, Alkaleri to Ningi and all the nooks and crannies of the state as the sound of the victory reverberates through the length and breadth of the state.”

He said for his administration, the victory is without doubt, a deeply sobering moment by re-validating the mandate entrusted on him‎ by the people of the state, adding that the administration is been summoned to greater heights of service delivery.

The governor said the development summoned the administration to remove the cloak of partisanship that breeds injustice and fuels hatred, and to unfasten the parochial prism that beclouds the sense of oneness and deepens the stagnation of the environment.

The governor noted that the victory will only make sense when every Bauchi child of school age is in the classroom or when every school leaver is productively engaged, in addition to ensuring that every pregnant woman has the reasonable assurance that she will not die during childbirth.

Bala Mohammed appealed to all stakeholders, especially his ‎opponents to sheath their swords ‎and support his administration for the socio-economic development of the state and its citizenry.