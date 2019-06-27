By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Cross River state Governor, Benedict Ayade has welcomed plans by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to review the Niger Delta regional development master-plan and has pledged to support the process.

Gov. Ayade was speaking at the Government House, Calabar, during a courtesy visit by the NDDC acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, who was accompanied by the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi and other directors of the commission.

He regretted that very little of the master-plan which was expected to last from 2006-2020 was implemented. This he said has made it imperative to undertake a major review of the integrated roadmap for sustainable development of the region.

Ayade further underscored the need for the comprehensive review to reflect the current realities in the states covered by the NDDC, noting that the master-plan was meant to set up structures that would enhance collaboration amongst the stakeholders.

The governor appealed to the NDDC to support the government’s rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar which he said was part of the agro-industrial revolution taking place in the state.

“The NDDC has a duty to ensure that the factory survives to maximize the potentials of our people in agriculture,” he said.

Earlier, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa urged all governors and important stakeholders of the Niger Delta region to assess the master-plan and make it into the roadmap for development that it was designed to be.

Prof. Brambaifa stressed that the stakeholders must re-energize the master-plan and revives the partners for sustainable development as vehicles for collaboration and harmonization of development objectives.

He affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the NDDC to facilitate a stronger collaboration among stakeholders in the region to help fulfill its mandate of facilitating the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta.

The NDDC boss acknowledged the strategic importance of Cross River state to Niger Delta development, stating that the commission would seek ways to forge a stronger alliance with the government and people of the state.

According to Brambaifa, the NDDC would work with Cross River state government to resuscitate and strengthen existing partnerships as well as find new areas for collaboration, especially in agriculture.

He added: “Agriculture remains a goldmine waiting to be fully tapped, away from oil and gas. Indeed, no sector offers a greater opportunity for job and wealth creation, as well as overall improved living conditions than agriculture. Farming and fishing are the traditional livelihoods of our people and they offer us a more certain path to sustainable livelihood.

“The NDDC signed a memorandum of understanding with Cross River state in 2005 on the poultry and hatchery joint venture. This programme was designed to ensure the availability of day-old chicks and healthy poultry products, as well as help generate employment and create wealth among youths and women in the state.

“The commission has facilitated its counterpart fund of N126, 508, 640. That project, despite its promise remains largely unrealized. We therefore, call on your government to help the NDDC revive this project.”

Prof. Brambaifa said that the NDDC is determined to improve infrastructure, such as roads, electricity and jetties as well as provide water, better healthcare, and opportunities for skills acquisition, employment, higher education and small scale businesses.

He told the governor that NDDC has completed 204 projects in the state while 138 other projects were ongoing and 104 projects were yet to commence.