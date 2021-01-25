Gov Akeredolu’s order for Fulani to leave Ondo Forests is constitutional says Femi Falana

Popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has weighed in on Governor’s Akeredolu’s order to Fulani herdsmen to leave Ondo forests.

According to Falana, Governor Akeredolu’s order is constitutional and valid under the law. In a statement released to Sahara Reporters, Falani said that the order was in line with Section 42(1) (e) and (g) of the Ondo State Forestry Law which states that whoever trespasses into Ondo forests without appropriate permission by the authorities shall be banned by an order by the governor.

Falani blamed the Presidency for not being acquainted with the laws of the state before rushing to social media to challenge the order of Gov Akeredolu, thus, causing mayhem in the country.

Falana, however, implored the Ondo State government to extend the deadline given to Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He also advised Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to register properly with the State government within the extended deadline.

Falana, also, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail and convene a Police Council meeting in Nigeria so as to address the insecurity challenges facing in the country.

What Falana is saying in essence is that the governor should extend the deadline so that Fulani herdsmen in the state would register appropriately with the state government.

This also means that they would continue staying in the forests. What about the crimes and insecurity challenges they cause for the indigenes?

They should register so that they would keep on killing and kidnapping people? I humbly disagree with Falani.

Fulani herdsmen should vacate our forests. If they want ranches, they should buy it and operate from there. The forests belong to Ondo people only.