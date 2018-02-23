Gov Akeredolu flags-off accelerated birth registration on Ondo community

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has flagged off accelerated birth registration of children between ages 0-17 in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The project, a brainchild of Olori Connection, aims at bridging gaps in the healthcare system of the state.

Akeredolu, who noted that it was the first time in the history of the state that wives of monarchs are directly involved in governance, urged monarchs across the state to provide the needed support for their wives to succeed.

The flag -off ceremony in Ifedore , which is the first to be kick -started in the state and across the nation on Accelerated Birth Registration, is an initiative conceptualised by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to help actualise the goals of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+ N) initiated by the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Earlier, Mrs. Akeredolu paid homage to Oba (Dr). Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede (Ogidi III), the Olowa of Igbaraoke in his palace acknowledging that the flag -off ceremony was a milestone event, which will go a long way in combating maternal mortality.

The wife of the governor explained that the initiative will make birth registration easy for mothers and will also go a long way in helping the government to plan for the development of the state.

“I can tell you that history is being made here today because throughout Nigeria, this is happening here for the first time. We are kick -starting registration of children in this vicinity and that will ensure that no woman in this state find an excuse for nor registering her child.

“We aim to achieve one hundred percent registration of all the children born in this state. Our Akowe Abiye will also use the opportunity to get some other information that will help us to know where we are having problem and that will help us to know where to direct our intervention”, she added.

Akeredolu also used the opportunity to implore all the women in the local government to take advantage of the programme to register the birth of their children between ages of 0-17.

Delivering a lecture on the importance of birth registration, Dr. Banke Oluwafemi explored the advantages of birth registration stressing that it is a continuous and compulsory exercise which parents must undertake for their children as part of the fundamental rights

While noting that it is the first of its kind in Nigeria as data collected would help government to know areas of intervention when it comes to the number of parents who undertake immunization, breastfeeding among others for their children, she however charged parents to take advantage of the programme to register the births of the children.

In her remark, the chairperson, Ifedore Local Government, Mrs. Oladipupo Ajibola thanked the First Lady for picking Ifedore as the first point of call.

Olori Tinuade and Adejoke Agbede, wives of Olowa of Owa expressed gratitude to the First Lady for embarking on the project, stressing that it was indeed a milestone achievement as it is coming during the reign of their husband.

The event also featured among others free medical check ups, presentation of birth certificate to children and as well the flagging off of road construction from Igbaraoke through Igbuji to Ekiti boundary town as part of activities marking governor Akeredolu’s one year in office.