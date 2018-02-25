Gov Akeredolu disburses loans to market women across LGAs

Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday disbursed soft loan at a single digit to 180 market women across the 18 local government areas of the state at an event held at the International Events Centre (Dome), Akure, as part of the activities marking his one year in office.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his wife at the event, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to support women with such loans in order to improve their businesses.

He further stated that the goal is to ensure that the women break the circle of poverty and attain high standard of living.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also enjoined the women to make judicious use of the loan to improve their businesses and pay back within 13 months’ period given to them so that other women can also benefit from the programme.

He noted that the gesture was to help solve the challenge most women face in securing loans as they are required to provide collateral in order to get help.

In his address, the chairman of Micro Credit Agency Mr. J A Folayemi ably represented by the General Manager of the agency, commended the Akeredolu-led administration for embarking on programmes that positively touch the lives of the people.

While lauding the governor for the initiative, he also charged the women to make use of the funds and pay back as at when due so that others can have the opportunity to benefit as well.

Present at the event were Chief Judge, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Wunmi Olatunji Edet, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hon. Lola Fagbemi, Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, Special Assistant on Special Duties, Barr. Henry Adegbemile, Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan other top government functionaries.