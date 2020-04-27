Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says recklessness of security agents led to the increased confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic to eight in the state.

Akeredolu made this known at a press briefing on COVID-19 update on Monday in Akure.

The governor explained that the fourth and fifth cases occurred on Saturday, while the sixth, seventh and eighth cases were discovered on Sunday.

“The fourth and fifth cases, who are officers of the Police Command in Lagos State, were clear evidence of panic, disobedience, lack of discretion and reckless disregard for the wellbeing of others.

“The fourth case, the policeman, resident in Lagos, upon noticing symptoms of the viral infection, reported, got tested at Yaba and was told to wait for his results on Monday, April 20.

“On Wednesday, April 22, without his test results and any medical clearance, proceeded on an unfortunate journey to Akure where his family is based and got a message of his positive result on Thursday, April 23.

“He returned to Lagos late Thursday, claimed to have called the health authorities to fetch him for quarantine and treatment, but when they didn’t show up, he came back to Akure on Saturday in company of the fifth case.

“His health status was discovered and he was immediately taken and placed on admission at our Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) where he is currently undergoing treatment,” he said.

The governor further explained that the sixth case was a murder suspect arrested in Edo and transferred to Ondo for trial of crime earlier committed in the state.

According to him, the seventh case was a female civilian who sneaked into Ondo from Abuja, while the eighth case was discovered in Owo and samples taken were confirmed positive late last night.

He said that the state government had directed wider tests and isolation of both primary and secondary contacts of the affected cases.

Akeredolu, who expressed determination that the erring officers would be sanctioned after their treatment, enjoined residents to abide by the laid down rules to fight the pandemic.

He also appealed to residents of the state to be more vigilant and report any strange changes of health status about their existing and new neighbours to the authorities.

The governor promised additional stipends for health workers in the frontline against the pandemic, urging market women to always wear nose masks alongside their customers and avoid crowd. (NAN)