Gov. Ahmed commissions 3 projects in Ilorin

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has stressed that his administration’s projects and programmes were people-focussed as he commissioned three projects on the same day.

The projects are the Kwara state University (KWASU) School of Business and Governance, Land Administration Secretariat and the Kwara State Automated Vehicle Inspection Centre.

Gov. Ahmed said the projects commissioned were in fulfilment of his pledge to implement projects capable of uplifting the people and meeting their aspirations for a better life.

According to him, the KWASU centre was built in keeping with the administration’s resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education, adding that the commissioning of institution’s school of business and governance will support human capital development in Kwara state, Nigeria and sub – Sahara Africa.

On the land administration secretariat, the governor said it eases the processing of land titles and serves as a viable source of revenue, disclosing that the secretariat is aimed at bringing all the land-related agencies under the same roof, complete with an automated system to ensure that land administration system, monitoring, and maintenance are carried out within the same vicinity.

This, he said, will enhance efficiency and ensure that revenues accruable through land administration are made available to the state.

At the automated vehicle inspection centre, Gov. Ahmed said he was delighted to add another feather to his cap by establishing another institution that would not only streamline and ensure that only road-worthy vehicles ply roads in the state, but will also support revenue generation as the most critical need of any state today is to improve on its revenue generation.