Gov. Abubakar to sue INEC over Bauchi result collation

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has said that he would sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its decision to resume collation of results in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state having declared the poll inconclusive initially.

Governor Abubakar, apparently uncertain of what might be the outcome of the electoral umpire as collation of results resume today (Tuesday), has however threatened to initiate legal actions against the Commission.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Monday after a brief meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Abubakar described INEC’s decision as illegal.

The embattled governor was at the Villa on Friday, last week where he met with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

While criticising INEC, he alleged that it was an attempt to reverse itself having previously taken a decision to hold supplementary elections in the state.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had rejected INEC’s decision to resume collation of results in Rivers and Bauchi states ahead of supplementary elections declared in six states.

INEC had fixed March 23 for supplementary elections after declaring the governorship elections in six states “inconclusive”.

The states are Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Sokoto, Adamawa and Plateau. The governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State were suspended due to violence.

However, INEC later said it would allow the collation of results in contentious Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State instead of conducting a fresh election.

It also resolved to resume collation of results in Rivers State.

But fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with the President, Abubakar said: “I came to brief Mr. President about the situation in my state.

“I briefed him on the issues surrounding the inconclusive elections. The Returning Officer for Bauchi State at the end of collation rejected the result of Tafawa Balewa local government and then 36 other units spread around 15 local governments of Bauchi State and ordered a rerun.

“Surprisingly, we woke up one morning and INEC came up with a procedure that is not known to law. Because, where a Returning Officer has declared the result, only an election petition tribunal can reverse the result.

“But INEC is attempting to reverse itself in the case of Bauchi. And when one juxtaposes that of Bauchi and other states with inconclusive elections, one wonders why that is happening only in Bauchi State.

“So, for that reason there is a need for me to come and briefed Mr. President because that has the potential of touching on the security of the state and it is our paramount duty to secure the state.”

When asked if INEC’s decision was extra-legal, the Bauchi governor responded: “of course, it is definitely extralegal. It is a straight forward matter. The returning officer is the final arbiter even with respect to scores and declaration of result.

“And once he makes a declaration, no power can reverse that declaration except duly constituted court of the land.”

When asked what was his mission to the presidency, considering the fact that INEC was an independent institution, the governor, said, “No, no, no. I said I came to brief Mr President, I am not seeking any action of Mr President. We all know Mr President, he is a stickler for procedure.

“What I pointedly told him was that I am not here to seek for you to interfere on our behalf, Sir, but to brief you on what is happening and what actions I have taken.

“One of which is that I am a lawyer and I am pursuing the legal angle. I briefed him and he emphasised on that legal angle, that it is the best way to go.”

Also asked if Vice President Osinbajo’s handling of the matter when he visited last week, did not go down well with him, hence his decision to seek audience with the President, he responded, saying, “No, no, no. There are procedures in these matters and levels of authority. I am a stickler for procedure, I started at the right place and I have also ended up at the right place.”

On the security of the state, the governor said: “We are on top of the situation, thank God. We have since ordered the ban on processions in the metropolis and things are very very calm.”

Asked if he was prepared for the supplementary elections, Abubakar said: “If they are going to do it now, we are ready. I don’t know who is afraid of anyone in Tafawa Balewa.”