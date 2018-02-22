GOtv Offers More Entertainment for Remainder of February

St. Valentine’s Day may be over but there’s still more entertainment on GOtv all month long. From drama, romance, action, GOtv has got you covered!

This weekend, hard-hitting fast action movie franchise, Rocky will be showing on M-Net Movies Zone (channel 3). Rocky is Sylvester Stallone’s compelling portrayal of the rags-to-riches story of boxer, Rocky Balboa.

GOtv Max and Plus subscribers will have front row seats to Rocky V at 6:25 pm on Saturday, February 24. In the fifth instalment, Rocky discovers that nothing lasts forever in the emotional installment, with himself and his son discovering that they must deal with bankruptcy and betrayal.

The action continues on Sunday with the touching sixth chapter, Rocky Balboa at 5:15 pm. A much older Rocky comes out of retirement to face the reigning heavyweight champ.

Meanwhile, on Fox (channel 19), the riveting series, The Walking Dead returns with a bang on Monday at 8 pm. Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. This year, Rick brings “All Out War” to Negan and his forces.

The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

Subscribers can also enjoy the powerful and uplifting series produced by Grammy award winning rapper, T.I, Sisterhood of Hip Hop. This series follows the next generation of female hip-hop artists – Siya, Nyemiah Supreme, Diamond, Brianna Perry and Bia.

These talented young rappers as live, love and work towards their dream of becoming the next big breakout star. Discovered and mentored by hip-hop icons, these creative and ambitious women are making it while breaking boundaries and defying doubters. Their rise to stardom airs on Monday at 6:10 pm on Fox Life (channel 20).

Mutiat Alli