GOtv Golden Window Offer Still Open

The GOtv golden window offer, which guarantees three straight months of access to top class local and international television channels, is still running.

The offer which is exclusively for new customers, gives a 10-day window to make a payment in order to get an extra one-month free subscription on GOtv MAX.

To take advantage of this offer, customers need to buy a GOtv decoder at N5900 which automatically upgrades them to the best package available on GOtv, GOtv MAX, pay an extra month on GOtv MAX for 3,800 within 10 days of activation, get another month on GOtv MAX for free.

“With this golden window, we are enabling more Nigerians enjoy digital television services at an affordable cost”, said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria. Ugbe remarked that GOtv formed part of the company’s broad-based strategy to contribute to the nation’s digital migration. He further said: “In addition to affordable TV, we also provide compelling content on GOtv MAX.

Our customers get to enjoy top quality programmes from over 60 channels on GOtv MAX including the best of Spanish league, La Liga”, he concluded.

GOtv Golden Window offer commenced on January 24th 2018, and is still available to new customers till March 31

Mutiat Alli