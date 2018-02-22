Gospel act, Bosede Abioye shot Halleluyah Video with N10M

Singing, no doubt a daily routine in the life of Bosede Abioye who recently concluded the shooting of Halleluyah video, the audio of the album is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country. She however revealed that, “I started singing as a toddler and later joined the church choir as a teenager, which was the beginning of my journey into music industry”

The video was shot in different locations across Lagos and Ogun States respectively. According to her, the cost of the shooting is whooping, because I believe in giving out the best and spirit filled production which I know will soon become anthem in various homes.

What then influenced her into singing and why spending so much on the video? “I like to give the best of everything I do, that is the reason for spending so much on the video. I recorded three tracts from the Halleluyah album and it is a must for homes when finally released to the public. Again I always listened passionately to music of Mama Bola Are, I know virtually all her albums from the beginning to the end, In fact if I sing her song and you are at a distance you will think Bola Are is performing close by, that indeed the source of my mentorship in music, this also help in my production and I return glory back to God for the successes so far”, she revealed

When is the video coming out. The video will be released for Easter celebration. That is the next three weeks by the Grace of God.

What next for a graduate of Mass Communication at Bauchi Polytechnic, she said “To preach the gospel of Christ across the globe. We are embarking on foreign tour by the middle of the year to Europe and America, this is the next agenda for the band

Going down the memory lane, she said, I formed a band with some of my church members who were in the choir then and we started the journey together before I released my current album, Halleluyah, which to the glory of God, touching lives and ministering powerfully to the needs of people across the country”

Mutiat Alli