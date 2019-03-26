Google to build new campus in Taiwan

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Google on Tuesday said that it would open an engineering hub in Taiwan aimed at developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

“We’re going to be expanding our presence in Taiwan with a new campus located in New Taipei City,’’ Rick Osterloh, the company’s Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, told newsmen in Taipei.

By the end of 2020, some existing Google teams in different parts of Taiwan will move into the new campus in New Taipei City, which surrounds the capital Taipei.

The firm announced in March 2018, in collaboration with Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC, its largest-ever recruitment drive in the country as part of efforts to help develop thousands of artificial intelligence experts.

It now has about 2,000 Taiwanese employees.

Osterloh said that Taiwan had become the firm’s largest research and development centre in Asia.

Google aims to recruit hundreds more local staff.

Google has collaborated since 2018 with Taiwan’s Government to expand the island’s digital economy.

In 2019, Google aims to offer basic AI introduction to 10,000 people in the country and train 20,000 developers.