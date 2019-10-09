Internet giant, Google, has released updated versions of Docs, sheets and slides for Android with a refreshed visual design to make juggling its productivity apps on phones a lot easier.

The updated apps contain the same functionality as existing versions, but Google has promised visual improvements such as newly designed document list, consistent controls and new iconography.

While the development team has not added any major new features, the updated visual design could serve to improve user experience, as well as to make the transition between the suite’s apps smoother.

“This material redesign is part of a larger effort to bring consistency to the look and feel of our G Suite apps, with ease-of-use in mind,” Google said.

According to Google, the changes would not automatically change the way apps are used, writing and editing documents, spreadsheets or slideshows on mobile may be a little easier due to the overhauled interface.

