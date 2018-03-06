Google launches artificial intelligence, machine learning course

As part of moves to “Artificial Intelligence First” company, Google has disclosed that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) courses are now available to everyone free of charge.

According to Google, the new learn with Google AI portal will assist any interested person almost any level to learn how to make the most of the new horizon of AI and neural networking.

Google hints that at least 18000 Googlers who have applied the skills for projects like collaborating the cameras on Daydream headsets, to VR for Google Earth, to intelligently improving the streaming quality of YouTube video have signed up for the free course.

“From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to “curious cats” who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here.”

There’s also a Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC) which “provides exercises, interactive visualizations, and instructional videos that anyone can use to learn and practice ML concepts,” Zuri Kemp from Google AI said

But Google has promised that there will be additional courses and documentation in the coming months.The company states that it has embraced Artificial Intelligence in every facet of its business ranging from Google Assistant on mobile through to big hairy audacious projects like Google Deep Mind, which has been working on intelligent wearables for sufferers of long-term health conditions.