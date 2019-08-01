Ladesope Ladelokun

Google’s Project Zero,a group of Google researchers, say they have discovered six different bugs in Apple’s iMessage app that can grant hackers seamless access to iPhones remotely.

The bugs, they say, allow attackers to read files off a device remotely by sending a message comprising of specific characters to their victims, adding that, using the same method, the bugs give access to attackers to corrupt memory and control applications on the victim’s iPhone.

However, five of the flaws were patched in the iOs 12.4 update rolled out recently, but the sixth alleged bug is said to remain open, which Google is keeping under wraps until the deadline is reached.

According to Google’s disclosure policy, the firm’s security analysts lookout for serious vulnerabilities in various software before they are discovered by hackers after which manufacturers would be given a 90-day deadline on the discovery of any vulnerability before the issue is made public.

Reacting to the development, an Apple spokesman said, “For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available.”

Meanwhile, experts have advised iPhone users to update to the latest version of iOS 12 to ensure they are protected.